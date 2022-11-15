VERMILLION — The Quintessential Winds Quintet will perform at the next “NMM Live!” event at the National Music Museum in Vermillion at noon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Quintessential Winds was formed five years ago by a group of friends who enjoy making music together. Although they concentrate on standard woodwind quintet repertory, they explore interesting arrangements of jazz tunes as well as music written specifically for the group.
