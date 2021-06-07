Incidents
• A report was received at 4:24 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Maple St.
• A report was received at 10:46 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 3 a.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:04 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 12:15 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 6:52 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Pine St.
• A report was received at 12:02 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Locust St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:57 p.m. Friday of vandalism to a mailbox on N. Peninah St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:24 a.m. Saturday of an assault north of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:24 a.m. Sunday of a fire near the railroad bridge on 209th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:23 a.m. Sunday of a business burglary east of Yankton.
