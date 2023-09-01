PLATTE — “The Golden Days of Summer” will take place at the North Park in Platte on Saturday, Sept. 9.
This night will feature an elevated casual three-course meal and program to learn about Panther Cubs Academy, and their mission to educate the next generation of leaders in Platte. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, live auction, raffle and paddle raise donation to help support the new childcare facility that opened in Platte earlier this month.
“Early Childhood Education is pivotal to a child’s development for so many reasons from social emotional development to literacy to problem solving, but it also enhances the economic development of a community by providing working parents a haven for their children to learn and grow,” said Rachel Lampy, Director of Panther Cubs Academy. “I feel truly honored to be a part of Panther Cubs Academy and the community of Platte, and I hope to help the community feel proud of their Early Childhood Education programs.”
The night will conclude with a performance by Hudson Valley, a Nashville-based band who has opened for major country acts such as Rodney Atkins, Jerrod Neiman, LoCash, Josh Turner and, most recently, Little Big Town. This band is rooted in country vocals with a rock-infused sound.
The public is encouraged to attend by purchasing concert tickets, or support Panther Cubs Academy by donating at GoldenDays23.Givesmart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.