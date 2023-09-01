PLATTE — “The Golden Days of Summer” will take place at the North Park in Platte on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This night will feature an elevated casual three-course meal and program to learn about Panther Cubs Academy, and their mission to educate the next generation of leaders in Platte. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, live auction, raffle and paddle raise donation to help support the new childcare facility that opened in Platte earlier this month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.