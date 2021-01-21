ALCESTER — A 68-year-old man from Alcester has died from injuries sustained in an ATV crash that occurred on Monday, Jan. 18, near Alcester.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2009 Arctic Cat ATV was westbound on 301st Street near the intersection with 478th Avenue when the driver lost control at 2:09 p.m. Monday about one mile west of Alcester near the intersection of 301st St. and 478th Ave. The vehicle partially rolled and came to rest in the north ditch.
Thomas Sailor, who was the driver and lone occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Hawarden, Iowa and then was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.