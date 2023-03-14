HURON — A Huron man has been identified as the person who died early Friday night in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Huron.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2018 Ford 150 pickup was eastbound on 33rd Street Southwest and failed to yield at a stop sign. The vehicle collided in the intersection with a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 at 5:18 p.m. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.