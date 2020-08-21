From P&D Staff Reports
The Yankton City Commission is set to consider changes to the city’s ordinance on parking violations during Monday’s regular meeting.
Additionally, the board will consider the road tax rate for 2020, conditional-use permits and hold the first reading of the 2021 budget.
While this is the commission’s second meeting of the month, no work session is slated prior to the regular meeting.
The Yankton City Commission meets at RTEC at 7 p.m. Monday. Limited seating will be available in the commission chambers while the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live channel. The public is able to submit comments during the stream.
