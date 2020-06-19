PIERRE — Increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue for some South Dakota families to help address food costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced.
SNAP benefits were increased in April and May for recipient households that were not receiving the maximum allotment, as allowed by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. SNAP recipient households will receive an increase to the maximum for June and July. SNAP recipients who already receive the benefit maximum will see no change.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on many individuals and families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “By increasing SNAP benefits, it will give a much-needed boost to those who may be struggling with food costs.”
SNAP benefit amounts are based on household size and circumstances. The SNAP benefit amounts are established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service. For more information about SNAP benefit amounts, please go to www.fns.usda.gov/snap/recipient/eligibility.
Increased benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ EBT cards and there is no need to re-apply or call. Recipients who are eligible for these allotments will receive a notice indicating the amount of this additional benefit. Eligible recipients will receive the additional benefits on June 22 and July 24. This is in addition to regular monthly SNAP benefits which will continue to be issued on the tenth of each month.
Families impacted by the current situation who are in need can go to the Department of Social Services website at dss.sd.gov to find an online application for the SNAP program, as well as a variety of other programs and resources that may be able to assist your family.
