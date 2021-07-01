Area Towns Launch Holiday Celebrations

After the pandemic forced changes or cancellations in 2020, area communities are gearing up for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.
The following offers a round-up of schedules available at deadline for this issue of the Press & Dakotan.
• CENTERVILLE: Tornado Days continues through the weekend with a wide range of activities, culminating with fireworks at dusk Sunday.
Friday’s schedule includes a golf tournament, youth swim meet, kid’s straw bash for cash, pub crawl, kids pedal pull, toilet bowl race time trials and the firemen’s street dance.
On Saturday, the schedule features a 3/5K run or walk, kids track meet, co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, kids inflatables, youth three-on-three basketball tournament, kids’ duck drop and the car show and shine. The evening offers a poker run and bean bag tournament.
Sunday opens with the community worship service and co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, followed by the pancake feed, kids’ inflatable, kids’ bike parade, disc golf tournament and ATV/golf cart poker run.
The evening features a community meal (free-will offering), Little Tornadoes baseball/softball game, root beer floats and popcorn, the Little Ms. and Mr. Centerville award presentation, veterans appreciation ceremony, Legends slow-pitch softball game and fireworks.
For more information, visit online at centervillesd.com.
• CROFTON, Nebraska: The Crofton Bluejays amateur baseball team will host the Wynot (Nebraska) Expos at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in South Central League action for the annual July 3 rivalry game. Fireworks will follow the game.
• DELMONT: The town will celebrate the holiday Saturday with its Kids Day starting at 1 p.m. The events include foot and bike races, candy scramble, water balloon toss, bucket brigade and egg toss.
Delmont brats will be served at Rebel Wrenches and root beer floats by the Zion LYF. Watermelon will be provided by the Community Watch and Community Club.
• MENNO: This year’s celebration includes not only the holiday weekend but also an all-school reunion.
The weekend kicks off today (Friday) with the Menno Mad Frogs bean bag tournament starting at 3 p.m. at the baseball field, with registration ending at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, activities begin with the road race.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the theme “God Bless America.” All floats are to register by 9:30 a.m. in front of the Menno city-school auditorium. Following the parade, the Menno FFA will serve a pork barbecue at the city-school auditorium while the American Legion will serve brats at the Legion Hall.
Also on Saturday, the all-school reunion will be held on Fifth Street. The reunion will be held from 5-8 p.m. with registration at the fire hall. The dance featuring the band Bullet Proof begins at 9 p.m. in front of Rooster’s/The Schnitz.
On Sunday, the weekend concludes with the 10 a.m. community worship service at the City Park, the 4 p.m. American Legion baseball game against Wessington Springs and the 7:30 p.m. amateur baseball game pitting the Menno Mad Frogs against Freeman. Fireworks will follow the baseball game.
• ST. HELENA, Nebraska: The 85th annual July 4 celebration starts early and runs into the night.
The event schedule include a softball tournament, lunch stand, beer garden, broasted chicken dinner (dine in or drive through), carnival games, bingo, raffle drawing and fireworks.
• SPRINGFIELD: From bulls to frogs, things will be jumping during the celebration Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the TPBR Bull-O-Rama will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with the mutton bustin’ open to the first 20 kids ages 8 and under. The Calcutta follows at 7 p.m., leading to the 7:30 p.m. bull riding with a $2,000 added purse. For more information, contact Jack Coleman at (605) 661-1560 or Charlie Faehnrich at (402) 358-0024.
The Main Street dance featuring The Kaul Boys runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission will be charged, with no coolers allowed. Vendors will be located on the street.
Sunday features a full line-up of activities, starting with the outdoor community service at 8:30 a.m. at College Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket for seating in front of the band shell.
The Firecracker 5K run-walk, the one-mile run-walk and the half-mile youth race starts at 9 a.m., with packet pick-up and registration from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the Springfield Fire Hall. Registration can also be completed online at www.allsportscentral.com.
The race is scheduled to run through Springfield, pass by the Missouri River and over the bike trail. The course will begin and end near the intersection of Ninth and College streets.
The afternoon features a number of activities, including co-ed volleyball, horseshow and bean bag tournaments. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with competition starting at 1 p.m. No coolers, as concessions will be available. For more information, contact Meagan Einrem at (605) 661-5262.
Later that day, the celebration at the marina kicks off from 5-8 p.m. with food vendor, cake walk and inflatables for all ages. At 8 p.m., the evening program includes the crowning of the Frog Queen followed by the frog auction and the frog jump competition. The evening concludes with the fireworks display at dusk.
This year’s Frog Queen candidates are Makenzie Carson and Rachel DeJong.
• VERMILLION: The community fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC). The suggestion for best viewing spots for the public will be The Bluffs golf course parking lot and along Main Street on the east side of town.
This year’s display is sponsored by the City of Vermillion, Walmart and the VCDC.
• YANKTON: Independence Day activities will start Saturday with the “Third on Third Block Party” event on Third St. between Douglas Ave. and Capitol St., running from noon-midnight. There will be a live DJ, food vendors and drinks.
On Sunday, July 4, the Hegg Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park amphitheatre, followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
