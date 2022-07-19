PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will conduct boat safety checkpoints in southeast South Dakota during the weekend of July 22-24. Through enforcement and education, these checkpoints focus on keeping the waters of South Dakota safe for all users to enjoy and to prevent tragedy on our waterways.
Officials remind boaters to always have all required safety equipment onboard vessels and to make sure that equipment is in good, serviceable condition. If occupants of a vessel plan to consume alcoholic beverages while out on the water, they are urged to designate a sober boat operator, each and every time.
