100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 26, 1923
• The two Woods Brothers steamers, pushing 400 tons of material on barges up from winter quarters at Sioux City to Yankton for bank protection work on the Missouri river here, are expected in tomorrow, according to Supt. Hollinsworth of the company.
• The M.L. Flynn paving company, with a crew of men, was busy this morning unloading a carload of cement on the Levee. The material, to be used on Yankton’s new cement boulevards, is being stored in the company store house on the river bank.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 26, 1948
• Plans are being formulated here whereby the entire student body of the Irene school may view the Freedom Train when it shows at Sioux Falls on May 12. The plan, as discussed at a recent PTA meeting, would take the place of the annual school picnic. The main obstacle confronting the plan at present is the one of transportation. Even by using the school buses, an additional 25 cars would be needed, according to Supt. Marvin L. Larson.
• Yankton High School’s 440-yard relay team finished fourth in the Sioux City Relays event last Friday, but while doing so they set a new school mark of 46.3 seconds, coach Bob Burns pointed out today.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 26, 1973
• Mr. and Mrs. Henry Moeller of Vermillion returned last week from England where they attended the international congress on green crop drying at the University of Oxford. There were over 300 delegates from 27 different countries. Moeller, who is president of Sioux Alfalfa Meal Company in Vermillion was one of the speakers on the five-day program.
• Sen. Donald Arthur Bierle, a 1945 graduate of Yankton Senior High School, will be the speaker for the Yankton High School Commencement on Friday, June 1, at Crane-Youngworth Field. Bierle, in his second term as state senator from Yankton County, was born in Yankton and is a partner in the law firm of Doyle, Bierle and Hagerty, Yankton.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 26, 1998
• No paper
