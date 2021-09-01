Starting in September, the Yankton Community Library will resume weekly programs for preschool and elementary age children.
Preschool storytimes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., and an evening storytime on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Storytimes include books, songs and movement to help your child develop a love of reading and early literacy skills. All weekly storytimes have the same content of books and songs, so pick the time that works best for your schedule.
On Wednesdays, the library will be resuming Preschool Stay and Play at 10:30 a.m. The library will provide materials for free play for you and your child. This is also a great opportunity to meet and play with other families.
Thursday activities will be starting up again for elementary aged kids (grades K-5) on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.
LEGO Club is the first Thursday of every month and is scheduled for Sept. 2. The library provides the LEGOs and kids provide the imagination and engineering ability. LEGO Club is open to all ages with DUPLOs available for preschoolers. Their creations will be displayed in the library throughout the month.
The after-school movie will be held the second Thursday of the month, on Sept. 9. This month we will be showing “Soul” (PG, 1 hour and 47 min).
On Sept 16, we will be bringing back an event from our summer programming: Life-Size Hungry, Hungry Hippos. Kids can come and play the game on a large tabletop with hippo head game pieces.
STEM Club will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23. Kids can use their engineering skills to design structures from cardboard with MakeDo kits. MakeDo tools are made so that children can safely and easily cut apart cardboard to make their own exciting creations.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the monthly craft will be making a robot with tinfoil and a paper roll. These robots will be a cute companion for any kid.
Programs are free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
