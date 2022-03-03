PIERRE — ZoeCare is a pregnancy resource center that opened in Yankton in July 2020. Since opening last summer, ZoeCare has been working to build their Earn While You Learn program. Earn While You Learn combines high quality, evidence-based education on healthy pregnancy, parenting and life skills with the baby supplies that their clients need. The South Dakota Community Foundation awarded ZoeCare $5,000 to continue to grow this program.
“In partnering with ZoeCare, the South Dakota Community Foundation is working to build communities in which strong families are nurtured and valued”, declared Rachel Jones, Founder/Executive Director, ZoeCare. “This grant will provide for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of young families, specifically single mothers. Through the Earn While You Learn program, clients receive parenting education and baby supplies, as well as the love and care of a mentor. Thank you to the South Dakota Community Foundation for recognizing the need for more support for single mothers and low-income families.”
Earn While You Learn has a streaming service featuring Bright Course, the online platform that provides the video lessons their clients use. All services are provided free for clients. Education is client-driven and each client gets to meet one on one with a mentor.
“We are pleased to partner with the ZoeCare to support their efforts to protect their community’s most vulnerable members”, stated Ginger Niemann, Senior Program Officer, SDCF. “We are proud to lend monetary assistance to our state’s youngest citizens!”
To learn more about funding opportunities offered by the SDCF, please visit our website at https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/
