Some Extended Time

Riverboat Days Friday usually meant one thing for the former Fantle Memorial Park pool: the swim season has come to a close.
That won’t be the case this year for the Huether Family Aquatics Center, which will not only be open through Riverboat Days weekend, but some elements will remain open well into September.
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the city wants to show off its new aquatics center during Riverboat Days.
“Normally, we would close on the Friday of Riverboat Days at 5 p.m. and not open during the weekend,” he said. “Since it’s a new facility and we have had a lot of people interested in the facility and we know people come back for Riverboat Days … we’ve decided to be open on Saturday and Sunday.”
The aquatics center will operate on an altered schedule during Riverboat Days weekend:
• Friday — Morning activities (water walking, adult lap swimming) will proceed as normally scheduled with open swim being available 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Saturday — Morning activities unavailable due to the Riverboat Days parade using the parking lot as one of its staging areas. Open swim will be available 1-5 p.m.
• Sunday — Morning activities available 8-11:30 a.m. with open swim available 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Larson said the early closing times for open swim are to encourage people to attend Riverboat Days at Riverside Park and the other venues of operation.
He also noted that, while concessions will be available at the aquatics center this weekend, staff are not buying additional items at this time due to the approaching end of the season.
“We’re not reordering concession supplies as some items run out,” he said. “We will start to see, as we get closer to Sunday, limited items in the concession stands. We can’t give product back and we don’t want to have a large amount of expense sitting in inventory that doesn’t get sold at the end of the year.”
With Sunday evening will come the end of open swim and lap swimming for the season — but some activities will still remain available for the coming weeks.
“With our strong morning crowd of water walkers — and we do know we have quite a few retirees that are doing it — school, jobs and fall opportunities don’t interfere,” Larson said. “They had asked. We have a lot of people that are really enjoying it from a social aspect and from a health aspect. … We talked with the city management team and we’ve decided this year open swims end on Sunday, but the water walking (won’t).”
Water walking will be available through Friday, Sept. 3. Hours are 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Plans do not include keeping the Adventure Pool open to lap swimming, and the annual Pooch Plunge has been slated for Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After this, the Adventure Pool will be closed for the season.
He said that some realities with staffing make it unfeasible to keep the aquatics center fully open beyond Riverboat Days weekend.
“We start to run into trouble with having enough lifeguards available with the different high school sports activities starting and some schools in the area — not Yankton — just starting school,” he said. “We started to see lifeguard numbers drop already this week. At the old pool, they tried to do some stuff after school hours. There was a couple of years where they tried to do weekends only through Labor Day and the numbers just weren’t there.”
Larson said they will be keeping an eye on the extended water walking days to see if it’s feasible to keep the activity open later into the month in future years.
“We’ll see what the numbers are and what the actual attendance is each day for demand,” he said. “We also need to watch costs and what the extra number of days will cost us in chlorine, pH control, chemicals and heating of that water.”
One element of the aquatics center that was always intended to remain in use for some time outside of the normal pool season is the splash pad.
Larson said that this remains the case.
“Spray Zone will also be available,” he said. “We have the ability to fence off that little area and open some gates to the parking lot. People would have access to the spray zone and one of the family bathrooms.”
The hours this would be open are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and it would operate on the same type of system as the splash pad at Meridian Plaza with a button activating the splash pad features for a time. The water in the Spray Zone is not heated.
While plans for the future involve keeping this feature open well into the month of September, Larson said this year will see this feature active only through Labor Day.
“On Sept. 7, contractors will come in because there’s punch-list items to finish with construction,” he said. “Global, the sub-contractor for the aquatics part of it, will be back in town to work with our staff to run through winterization for the first time. In future years, we plan on (Spray Zone) being open later into the fall towards the end of September if temperatures would allow.”
In the meantime, Larson said that the home stretch of the aquatics center’s first season is complementing what has been a successful and record-setting year for swimming in Yankton.
“Attendance was stronger than it’s ever been the first couple of weeks of August, but now as we get into this week, the numbers start to drop off,” he said. “At the beginning of August, we were still in the 800s some days with strong day-pass sales, but now this week we’re dropping into the 600s for attendance and day-pass sales are not quite as strong. But again, we know there’s some school districts around in the area that we draw people to our aquatics center from that have started school. … Our attendance is well above what it ever would’ve been at the old pool in August.”
