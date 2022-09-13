The American Legion Auxiliary Yankton Roy Anderson Post 791 will hold their first meeting for 2022-2023 on Tuesday Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at VFW. (Note the change of the day.)

Hostesses will be Marlys List and Janice DeJong.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.