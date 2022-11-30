100 Years Ago
Friday, December 1, 1922
• It is nearly a month until Christmas, but already reports are coming in that the tempting displays of Yuletide merchandise are disappearing and not always in the usual course of trade. A number of Yankton merchants have reported losses from shoplifting, some of them rather heavy ones.
• Yankton had a dry storm for Thanksgiving Day as compared with the rest of the state and the country round. There was a wind, attaining a velocity of 40 miles an hour at 11:15 a.m. yesterday forenoon. Some farm telephone lines were put out of commission by the wind, and the telephone office this morning reported that a good many poles were blown down.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 1, 1947
• Charles Wieland, 78, retired Yankton businessman and resident of this community for nearly 70 years, passed away at 6 a.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Hospital after being critically ill for about a week with a blood clot on the brain. Originally a barber, Mr. Wieland opened a tire shop in 1917 at 313 Broadway. The business was moved in 1927 to the service station on Eighth and Broadway, where Mr. Wieland continued to work until his retirement.
• According to secretary Frank M. Medeck, the Lesterville Athletic Association voted last week for the installation of baseball lights for the 1948 season which will compare with member communities of this territory. The Association also approved the financing of a Junior basketball team for this season.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 1, 1972
• Four prisoners at the Yankton County Jail were transferred to the Yankton City Jail for safekeeping while repairs were made to an inside lock in the jail which had been broken Thursday afternoon. Sheriff F.L. “Jeff” Scott said that damage has been done to locks, windows, etc., in the County Jail on several occasions recently, and a complete “shakedown” of the jail was planned while the prisoners were in the city’s custody.
• James C. Sorensen has been appointed head of the department of nursing of Mount Marty College. At present the department has the largest number of declared majors of the college’s 22 major departments. He will succeed Maurita Weinandt who will be moving to California.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 1, 1997
• A new television studio is opening in February in Wagner, but don’t check your program listings. The Indian Health Service’s video hookup means children no longer must routinely travel 140 miles to Sioux Falls for psychiatric care. The plan is simple: convert one room at the IHS clinic into a teleconference studio using a dedicated phone line. The patient is linked to McKennan Hospital.
• The Yankton County Courthouse is decked out for the holidays after the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday night. The courthouse tree, which faces the intersection of Third and Broadway, is decorated each year by the Downtown Yankton Association.
