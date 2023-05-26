Without a doubt, there’s no season of the year that rides into our lives on such a rush of anticipation and expectation as does summer.
As we look ahead to it, we see a time to relax, to travel and to celebrate.
Life is everywhere: It sails on the waves, it sizzles on the cooking grills and it explodes across the nighttime skies. It parades down streets and sings out in the music that swirls in the air.
There’s so much to do, and from this May perspective, seemingly so much time to do it.
This holiday weekend marks the traditional start of summer, and true to form, the season ahead in the Yankton area is filled with activities and opportunities.
With Memorial Day at hand, here is our annual rundown of 10 things to know about the summer season ahead. It’s not a comprehensive list by any means, but rather some guideposts along the road ahead …
RIVERBOAT DAYS
Yankton’s 40th annual Riverboat Days will once again serve as a centerpiece of late summer in the region, with the festival slated Aug. 18-20. This year’s theme is “Back to the ‘80s.”
While there are myriad staple events that go along with the celebration, the headliner musical acts will be a big draw on both Friday and Saturday nights.
The Friday night headline act is up-and-coming country music star Megan Moroney, who garnered attention last year with the viral music hit “Tennessee Orange” and recently released her first major-label album, “Lucky.” Opening acts on Friday will include Frank Ray and Rowan Grace.
On Saturday, rock band Pop Evil will be the headlining act, with opening bands Rock Hardys and Plush.
For more details, visit https://www.riverboatdays.com.
AREA EVENTS
Summer features regional events, ranging from ethnic to entertainment.
Yankton will have its fair share of them, including Ribfest (June 10) and Rock N’ Rumble (July 22), as well as Riverboat Days (Aug. 18-20).
While not a comprehensive list, the gatherings include Fish Days in Lake Andes (June 2-4); Kolach Days in Verdigre, Nebraska (June 9-11); the Wagner 605 Unity JAM (June 11); Czech Days in Tabor (June 14-16); the South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman (July 29); Centerville Tornado Days (June 28-July 5); Danish Days in Viborg (July 12-16); Midsommar Festival in Dalesburg (June 23); Berrypepper Days in Creighton, Nebraska (June 15-18); and the Wagner Labor Day celebration (Sept. 1-4).
Other events include the Yankton Extreme Bull Riding Tour (Aug. 19), the Scottie Stampede Rodeo Days at Scotland (Aug. 12-13), the Irene Rodeo (June 23-24), the Springfield Bullarama (July 3) and other Native American wacipis, kayaking races, Independence Day celebrations, county fairs and the road races/triathlons.
Also, Parkston hosts a weekly concert series featuring local and visiting talent.
DEVIL DOGS, HOT RODS & HOGS
New this Year to Yankton’s Ribfest is the Marine Corps League and Auxiliary’s “Devil Dogs, Hot Rods & Hogs Car & Bike Show,” which is set for June 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. between Second and Fourth Streets on Cedar Street in Yankton’s downtown.
The event will feature a variety of vehicles dating back to approximately 1972, in all categories, including stock, modified and custom.
The space will accommodate approximately 70 cars and 50 bikes, according to organizers, who encourage anyone who would like to show their vehicle to register for the event. Judging starts at 1 p.m. with prizes to follow.
For more information or to register by phone, call 605-660-9133. Visit the Yankton VFW from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays to register in person.
SUMMER MUSIC
One thing that summers in Yankton are known for is the music, which fills the river air on many nights during the season — and that doesn’t even include events such as Ribfest, Rock ‘n Rumble and Riverboat Days.
The Yankton Area Summer Band kicks off its 37th season at Riverside Park this Tuesday, May 30. Musicians are invited to the 6:30 p.m. practices that set the stage for the 8 p.m. performances at the amphitheatre. The summer band will present six concerts each Tuesday: May 30, June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 4. More information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YanktonAreaSummerBand and Twitter at https://twitter.com/YanktonSUMRBand.
After the summer band’s season ends, the Yankton Area Arts’ Summer Concert Series takes over the Tuesday night slot at the amphitheatre. The schedule includes:
• JULY 11 — Mogen’s Heroes;
• JULY 18 —Ted & Alice;
• JULY 25 — Eleven Dollar Bill;
• AUG. 1 — Prairie Groove Band.
All performances begin at 8 p.m.
The annual Music at the Meridian series will kick off at the Meridian Bridge green space July 6 and run through mid-August. This year’s schedule includes:
• JULY 6 — Brad Morgan (opener: Mike and Jay)
• JULY 13 — Champagne Sunday (opener: Monte Gulick)
• JULY 20 — Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (opener: Eric Berringer)
• JULY 27 — The Clover Fold (opener: James Dean)
• AUG. 3 — Randy McAllister (opener: Starz & Endz)
• AUG. 10 — The Nadas (opener: Michael Dooley)
• AUG. 17 — Spooncat (opener: Tim Dupraz)
REMEMBER THE MEAD!
This summer Yankton’s Mead Museum will feature several exhibits, including “Play Ball! Baseball in the Dakotas,” “Yankton Community Library Celebrates 150 Years,” “Liberating Women in the Second Industrial Revolution,” and “Remember the Maine: 125th Anniversary Spanish-American War.” Summer exhibits remain on display through the end of October.
The museum also hosts summer events along with the first Friday “Feed Your Mind” series. On Sunday, June 4, the Mead hosts the “Discover Heritage Park” event, which will include a raffle, drawing and multiple chances to win Minnesota Twins tickets, as well as games, music, food and other vendors. On July 9, Tea at Mead will feature teas, finger sandwiches and desserts served on fine china along with a presentation on the “Eight Layers of Victorian Dress.”
The Mead’s permanent exhibits include “Journeying Forward: Connecting Cultures;” “Yankton State Hospital Minds, Methods, and Medicine;” and the Children’s Transportation Museum. The Mead is also home to the Joseph & Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College.
This summer, the Mead Museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit www.meadbuilding.org/.
BRIDGE ANNIVERSARY
This year marks a significant milestone for one area landmark with a significant cultural and historical connection.
The Chief Standing Bear Memorial Bridge sees its 25th anniversary in August. The nearly 3,000-foot steel girder structure over the Missouri River links the Springfield-Running Water area of South Dakota with the Niobrara-Santee area of Nebraska.
Standing Bear was Chief of the Ponca people when they were forced to move to a reservation in Oklahoma in 1876. Standing Bear’s son died in Oklahoma, and the chief wanted to bury his son near their homeland overlooking the Missouri River. However, he was arrested near Omaha. The U.S. argued the Ponca were not people, but Standing Bear proved in federal court that the Native Americans were human beings under the law.
In honoring the bridge anniversary, Springfield is planning to open a time capsule that was buried on Aug. 29, 1998, by the Helping Hands community organization, according to Mayor Scott Kostal. The time capsule is buried on Main Street, on the grounds of the old Community Hall (now leased by the Chamber of Commerce as a professional services center). The Springfield Historical Society is leading the effort for the community.
An event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Along with the time capsule opening, a city-wide scavenger hunt is a part of the plans for the day. The Springfield Community Services Center and Springfield Museum will serve as focal points for events.
The Springfield Historical Society is planning to replace the contents of the time capsule with items from 2023 to be unearthed in 2048.
Niobrara has held an annual “Bridging The Shores” celebration in honor of the bridge. However, details on this year’s plans were not available at press time.
PLAY BALL!
A busy summer on Yankton area diamonds culminates in a pair of tournaments in the final week of July.
Yankton will play host to the state’s best American Legion baseball teams July 25-29 with the Class A Tournament. Yankton Post 12 will automatically be in the field as the host.
At Sertoma Park, softball teams from across the region will take over the diamonds with the USA Softball 18-Under Girls’ ‘A’ Northern Nationals Tournament, July 25-30.
Yankton will host several other baseball tournaments throughout the summer, beginning with the Kyle Mueller Classic June 2-4 and the Lewis & Clark Classic June 9-11. The Bob Tereshinski Junior Legion Tournament will be June 16-18. The Daryl Bernard Classic 16-under tournament will be June 23-25. The Bob Deery Classic for 14-under and 13-under teams will be July 13-16. Yankton will also play host to the opening weekend of the South Dakota Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Aug. 4-6.
The Yankton Girls’ Softball Association will host one tournament prior to Northern Nationals, its annual Father’s Day Tournament June 16-18.
LOCAL THEATER
Local theatrical stages, which are usually busy throughout the cooler seasons, will still be busy this summer.
Topping the area list will be the annual South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF), set for Vermillion’s Prentis Park June 11-18. The event will be tied to a weeklong “Celebration of Shakespeare” that will feature a performance by hip hop fusion artist Devon Glover, known as “The Sonnet Man,” on June 15. On June 16-18, the SDSF will perform a devised production based on scenes from the festival’s previous 11 seasons. For more information, visit www.sdshakespearefestival.org. All SDSF events are free and open to the public.
Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will present Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two” at the Dakota Theatre in the downtown Meridian District June 8-11 and June 16-18.
Also in Yankton, Prairie Fire Productions will present “Matilda the Musical” July 13-16 and July 21-23 at Mount Marty University’s Marian Auditorium.
Vermillion Community Theatre will present its 2023 production, “Newsies,” July 7-10 at the Vermilion High School Thomas H. Craig Center for Performing Arts.
READING AT YCL IS ONLY THE BEGINNING
On June 1, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) will kick off its Summer Reading Program in which participants can win prizes for reading. On June 5 from 4-7 p.m. the library will host a Carnival-style kickoff party including games, face painting, treats and unique photo ops.
The library’s calendar is loaded with engaging programs for all ages throughout June and July, including crafts, LEGOs, and teen and adult events. Returning this year will be the annual cemetery walk from 6:30-8 p.m. June 7. Tickets can be purchased at the library.
YCL is hosting many free events and performances on Monday evenings throughout the summer, including the Noise Guy at 6 p.m. on June 26, a July 4th scavenger Hunt and Lakota hoop dancer Star Chief Eagle at 6 p.m. July 17 at the Riverside Park amphitheater.
Also, YCL is planning a flash-mob dance event to round out the summer. More details will be available as YCL staff plans the July 12 event. For more information or to register for the summer reading program, visit www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/yankton-community-library.
THE THIRD OF JULY
Finally, with the Independence Day holiday falling on a Tuesday this year — and with the Press & Dakotan no longer publishing on Mondays — we will be presenting a special holiday edition on Monday, July 3. And we need your help.
We are seeking to publish your thoughts and photos related to the Fourth of July holiday. It could be reminiscences from past Fourth of July holidays and/or it can be photos from those holidays. We also want to hear your feelings about our country on this most patriotic holiday.
More details will be published soon. Be watching for that, and we thank you in advance for your participation!
