Santee Schools Reopen With Mask Mandate

SANTEE, Neb. — Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Santee Community Schools closed for a week and have re-opened with a mask mandate for students and staff.
The Santee Tribal COVID Task Force voted in favor of requiring all staff and students wearing masks on their return to school.
The seven-day break was taken because of concerns with community exposure to COVID, Superintendent Todd Chessmore said on the school website.
“We feel the break has enabled the school and community to assess the extent of COVID exposure and outbreaks,” he said. “Those students and staff who have tested positive, or have had close contact with an individual testing positive, will be required to follow the school and community COVID guidelines. These guidelines will be in place for the foreseeable future.”
Under the guidelines, all staff and students are required to wear masks. If the district goes two weeks without any outbreaks, the vaccinated staff and students may be given the option to mask.
Students are eating and interacting only with their class, and classes are socially distanced more than six feet from any other class while eating in the multipurpose room.
High school classroom desks will be sanitized after each class period and at the end of each day desks will be sanitized in the elementary.
If a student tests positive, that student will need to stay home for 10 days. They can return to school on day 11 as long as symptoms improve and no fever.
Students who are in the same class/group as the positive student will be monitored for any symptoms and tested immediately.
If two positive cases are in a classroom, students/group will be asked to mask at all times except for meals and recess (outside). If three students test positive in a class during the same time period, the class/group will be quarantined.
If the school has a positive test for COVID-19, the district will follow the guidelines in the North Central Health District (NCHD) guidelines. During this time, the entire school will close for 72 hours for deep cleaning before re-opening.
The Santee Community Schools will use a green, yellow and red framework system for communicating the pandemic preparedness, according to the school website.
