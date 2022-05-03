Nuns Support Medicaid Expansion

Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff believes expanding Medicaid health coverage in South Dakota comes down to one question.
“What would Jesus do?” she asked.
For Sister Maribeth and fellow Benedictine nuns at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, the answer leads to one decision.
The Benedictine and Presentation Sisters have endorsed Amendment D, which would extend Medicaid to the state’s working poor. The nuns are part of the South Dakotans Decide Healthcare coalition backing the proposed state constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot.
“We usually don’t step forward and openly support a bill, but this happens to affect so many people in South Dakota who aren’t being covered,” Sister Maribeth told the Press & Dakotan. “We are committed to social justice and have lobbied in Pierre for Medicaid expansion since 2016.”
The Benedictine and Presentation Sisters hold a role larger than providing a spiritual voice. The two orders of nuns sponsor Avera Health, one of South Dakota’s largest health care systems. Avera maintains hospitals, clinics and other facilities in multiple states.
The Sisters see their support of Medicaid expansion as part of their mission to help the poor and care for the sick, Sister Maribeth said.
“We are commanded in the Gospel, and it’s part of the Rule of St. Benedict,” she said. “If we could help our neighbor in need but didn’t, it’s a sin of omission. We ask forgiveness (in church) not only for what we have done but also for what we have failed to do.”
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the “Dakotans For Health” organization turned in petitions with more than 23,000 signatures, seeking to get Medicaid expansion on the November ballot. The proposal would extend Medicaid coverage to adults with income below 133% of the federal poverty line starting July 1, 2023.
The latter group earns too much to qualify for Medicaid but makes too little to afford private health insurance.
Medicaid expansion would cover an additional 42,500 South Dakotans and bring $1.3 billion in federal dollars to South Dakota over five years, supporters say. Those funds are now going to states which have already approved expansion, they add.
“Our Sisters are proud to stand behind Medicaid expansion,” Sister Maribeth said. “We believe in opening our hearts to those who are working hard and still falling through the cracks in our community.”
In that respect, Medicaid expansion fits both the health and religious ministries, according to Deb Fischer-Clemens, senior vice president for the Avera Center for Public Policy.
“Around 42,500 South Dakotans could be covered through Medicaid expansion,” she said. “This includes hardworking South Dakotans, including farmers, parents and small business employees earning less than 138% of the federal poverty level, for example, a family of four earning less than $37,000 a year.”
Nearly 80% of the country has already expanded Medicaid, Fischer-Clemens said. Currently,12 states have not yet adopted Medicaid expansion, with Wyoming the only state bordering South Dakota not to adopt expansion.
However, Sister Maribeth – the prioress, or leader, of Sacred Heart Monastery – believes the time has come for its passage. She hopes the nuns’ public support will provide a valuable voice and momentum.
Medicaid expansion has remained controversial in South Dakota. The South Dakota Legislature has defeated attempts at expansion, and Gov. Kristi Noem remains a staunch opponent of it.
During the 2022 Legislature, Noem addressed the issue at one of her weekly press conferences.
“It opens the program to more people, a higher population with higher incomes,” she said. “The vast majority of that population are able-bodied adults, and they’re individuals who are currently out there working, and we’re giving them an opportunity to get their health care covered by the taxpayer.”
Noem pointed to the impact on the state budget and taxes.
“The reality is that, as governor, I look at the cost of it,” she said. “The projection for the first year (of expansion) is $40 million and for the second year over $60 million for the state of South Dakota.”
Looking at other states, Noem said North Dakota officials were looking at costs 43% above projections, while Minnesota’s costs were 47% above projections.
“South Dakotans should be ready for a cost of $60-80 million every year, and we’ve got to find a way to pay for that,” Noem said.
She proposed that those who would qualify for Medicaid expansion should instead seek higher-paying jobs for their health insurance.
Medicaid expansion supporters argue that South Dakota would gain far more than it would spend on health care costs.
In response to one argument, Fischer-Clemens said Medicaid expansion represents an ongoing federal commitment that won’t be shifted to the states.
“At this time, 38 states have expanded. Several attempts to stop this movement have failed. If South Dakota chooses to expand Medicaid coverage, savings will accrue to the state in areas where state general fund dollars are currently funding services to the uninsured,” she said.
“Medicaid expansion would put hundreds of millions of dollars back into local economies. There would be additional tax revenues from approximately $300 million in annual Medicaid expansion spending through federal plus state dollars.”
Medicaid expansion fits both Avera’s health and religious ministries, Fischer-Clemens said.
Avera offers a health care ministry encompassing a person’s physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being, Sister Maribeth said.
“The Sisters’ mission, since coming to South Dakota, has been to ensure that we provide health care for all, which is rooted in the Gospel,” she said. “Avera has long been in favor of Medicaid expansion because it helps people who are uninsured and underinsured to have greater access to health care. Avera’s mission it to make a positive impact in the lives and health of persons and communities.”
A diverse coalition of organizations endorse Medicaid expansion, Fischer-Clemens said.
The pandemic has brought new challenges, she said.
“Those without coverage have increased costs of living and thus potentially delay health care longer and subsequently increase costs of care when there is an illness,” she said.
In addition, Sister Maribeth pointed to new and ongoing health-related costs such as long-term COVID, communities that lose their grocery stores and become “food deserts,” inflation and the challenge of affording healthy diets, and the struggles of farmers, ranchers and small businesses in terms of income and affording health care coverage.
The Sacred Heart prioress remains hopeful the nuns’ voice will make a difference.
“We hope, by getting out our message, that we’re touching people’s heartstrings,” she said. “We’re letting them know how many people are truly affected because of this and how many people it could help.”
The message transcends politics and partisanship, she said.
“This is not about right or left,” she said. “This is about human needs.”
