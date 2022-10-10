VERMILLION — The annual Dakota Days celebration, a week devoted to showcasing the pride and school spirit that define life at the University of South Dakota, is set for Oct. 16-22. There will be events for students, alumni and friends of all ages.

“Dakota Days is one of the most cherished traditions celebrated at USD and is a special time for alumni, students, faculty and staff, and community members to come together and honor the Coyote legacy,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “I’m looking forward to another year of exciting events that showcase what it means to be a USD Coyote.”

