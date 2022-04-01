100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 2, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 2, 1947
• The menagerie which is being housed at the city hall here this week serves as an advance notice of a “coming attraction,” the two-day Shrine Circus which is scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday. Circus animals are being housed in the auditorium during a week’s lay-over preceding next week’s show.
• The Missouri river was running bank-full here at Yankton today as the crest of the spring freshet caused floods in the stream’s upper reaches moved rapidly down, and the peak was expected to reach here early Thursday. A five foot rise here in the past 24 hours boosted the stage of the stream from 5.61 feet at 7 a.m. yesterday to 10.76 feet this morning.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 2, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 2, 1997
• Rising James River waters were expected to close a portion of Highway 46 Tuesday night as county officials watch for record runoff coming downstream. Howard Hermanson, Yankton County Civil Defense director, said James River flood waters rose halfway across Highway 46 just west of the Highway 81 intersection. Barricades were in place Tuesday afternoon with plans to close Highway 46 by the evening hours.
• Resurfacing and widening of a 3½-mile stretch of Old Highway 50 east of Yankton city limits will begin this spring after Yankton County Commission awarded a below-estimate bid by a Sioux Falls contractor. Commissioners accepted a surfacing bid of $939,098 from Runge Enterprises, Inc., of Sioux Falls. The lowest of three bidders, Runge’s bid was $63,806 below county estimates of $1,002,905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.