• A report was received at 2 p.m. Monday of the theft of mail on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 2:32 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:40 p.m. Monday of the theft of a television on Green St.
• A report was received at 6:44 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Bunker Lane.
• A report was received at 8:46 p.m. Monday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday of a possible mountain lion sighting on Greenview Dr.
• A report was received at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a converter on E. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:09 p.m. Monday of theft on Bill Baggs Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle fire off of E. Highway 50. The report was unfounded.
