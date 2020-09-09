The Yankton County Commission is holding a special meeting Friday. The meeting, set for 1 p.m., will consist of an executive session regarding a personnel issue.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating is available in the commission chambers. While the public is allowed to attend, Deputy Auditor Valli Stockland told the Press & Dakotan the meeting will not be streamed. As with all meetings, video will be shot and available for review on the county’s website soon after the meeting.
