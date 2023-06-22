PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) recently purchased 14 new pieces for the state’s public art collection through the Art for State Buildings program.

The artworks were selected by a five-member advisory committee to the SDAC, which reviewed 65 purchase proposals and based its decisions on set review criteria including: quality of the work; the artwork’s relevance to South Dakota environment, history, heritage, or culture; professional experience of the artist; permanence and safety, as required for public artworks.

