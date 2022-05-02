It Makes Cents! Penny Wars Benefits Springfield Fire Victims

SPRINGFIELD -- When it comes to helping a friend’s family after a fire, the Bon Homme school’s “penny wars” makes a lot of cents.
Despite its name, the fundraising for Brett and Emily Romkema of rural Springfield isn’t limited to pennies or even coins. Dollars of all denominations are warmly welcome.
The Romkemas lost their home April 22. Springfield Fire Chief Sam Knoll told the Press & Dakotan his department received the call around 11 a.m. that day. Firefighters responded from multiple communities.
High winds in excess of 50 miles per hour (mph) quickly fanned the blaze. As a result, units sought to contain the fire rather than save the structure. Springfield firefighters were still working on hot spots at 3 p.m. that day.
Besides the high winds, temperatures hit the 90-degree range for the region.
No one was home at the time of the Romkema fire, but the house was a complete loss, Knoll said.
The Romkemas have two children. A son attends the Springfield elementary school, bringing the tragedy even closer to home for his friends and classmates.
Enter the penny wars, with Bon Homme students seeking “change” for the Romkemas in more ways than one.
Jody Kafka, the Springfield kindergarten and first grade teacher, helped start the event. The fundraiser seeks to help the Romkema family with replacing their home and belongings.
“In the kindergarten class is one of the Romkemas’ children and a great friend to everyone,” she said. “Springfield PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) and the Springfield teachers decided on doing a penny war and a donation account for the Romkema family.”
The fundraiser has been launched and runs through Thursday, Kafka said.
“They bring change to put in their own classroom’s bucket for positive totals. They can bring dollar bills to put in other classroom’s buckets to count negatively towards the classroom total,” the teacher said.
“We’re going to have a winning classroom by May 5. Then we’ll donate all the earnings to the Romkema family. (The students) are all doing extremely well (with the fundraiser) and being so generous to help our classmate’s family out.”
In another show of support, students are donating their toys for the Romkemas, Kafka said.
“The students have been good friends and (are) giving up their own toys to our classmate to show they care,” she said.
Brett Romkema noticed the smell of smoke in the air from his parents’ house just a short distance away, according to the Springfield Times. The Springfield, Avon, Tyndall and Niobrara (Nebraska) fire departments responded to the blaze.
The Springfield firefighters returned multiple times during the evening to apply fresh water and look for flare-ups, the Times reported.
With the fire extinguished, friends and neighbors turned to the task of helping the Romkemas rebuild their lives.
The penny war is one of the fundraisers benefiting the family.
The Bon Homme school district holds a proven track record with penny wars, Kafka said. In a previous effort, a little change quickly turned into major dollars, she said.
“We did one in the fall to raise money for the local museum in town, and it went really well. We raised over $500!” Kafka said. “The kids really enjoyed it at the same time.”
The Springfield students’ fundraising effort has been picked up by others in the Bon Homme school district. The Tyndall elementary school has also taken on the penny war.
In addition, jars are set up for donations in Doug’s Food Center in Springfield and Cahoy’s grocery in Tyndall, Kafka said. Also, an account has been set up for the family at Security Bank Midwest in Tyndall.
“The community has been great with helping us donate to a wonderful family,” Kafka said. “It’s truly amazing to see how many people help when situations like these happen in a small town.”
