The next “Kids in the Park” event at Yankton’s Fantle Memorial Park is Saturday, July 10, with “Absolute Science: Big Bang Bubbles.” The event is located just south of the park’s playground and runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
This week’s show will leave all ages feeling like a kid again. The highly skilled bubbleologist will dazzle you with fire, bubble fog and a nearly perfect cube bubble. These are just a few of the spectacular tricks you will witness during the performance. Watch the exciting, educational show that will take ordinary bubbles into the realm of extreme and learn the science behind it all!
Kids in the Park is a new event series, designed for kids, presented by Yankton Parks, Recreation and City Events. The series will feature different entertainers and community businesses/organizations every Saturday morning in July to get kids moving, learning, creating and having fun.
This event is brought to you in partnership with the Yankton Community Library. The library will be hosting activities before and after the performance. There will be free bubbles for kids after the show (while supplies last).
You are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating.
For more information, visit the Yankton Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call 605-668-5232.
