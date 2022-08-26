SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), First Interstate Bank, Legacy Healthcare and KELOLAND Media Group announce that Entry Forms are available for the 25th annual SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Art Show. The SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Art Show is open to all South Dakota citizens ages 60 and older.
Entries will be accepted at the South Dakota Health Care Association Office located at 804 N Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, Oct. 3-7 between the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry Forms are available at www.sdhca.org by following the SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks link or call 1-800-952-3052. The Exhibit Show will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Jerstad Center at the Good Samaritan Society National Campus in Sioux Falls. Free public admission to the Exhibit Show.
SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks was created to showcase the talent and creativity of South Dakotans 60 and older. The competition is open to every citizen of South Dakota age 60 and older. The winning entries will be exhibited at various sites throughout South Dakota following the Sioux Falls Show.
Categories include watercolor painting, oil painting, acrylic painting, drawing/pastels, photography, mixed media and wood carving. (The Mixed Media category is limited to a mixture of 2 or more of the following — oil paint, acrylic paint, watercolor paint, pencils, scratchboard or photography. Other items outside of these listed are not accepted within the artwork. No shadow boxes. 2-dimensional only. Size limited to no larger than 30 inches x 36 inches total including the frame.)
A first ($75), second ($50), and third ($25) place award will be given in each of the categories. In addition, professional judges will select a Best of Show ($100). A People’s Choice ($100) will also be awarded. Two entries are allowed from each entrant completed within the past three years.
To receive an entry form, contact: SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks, 804 N Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or call LuAnn Severson, SDHCA, 605-339-2071 or 1-800-952-3052. Entry Forms and entry information may also be found by visiting www.sdhca.org and follow the SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks link.
