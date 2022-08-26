SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), First Interstate Bank, Legacy Healthcare and KELOLAND Media Group announce that Entry Forms are available for the 25th annual SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Art Show. The SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks Art Show is open to all South Dakota citizens ages 60 and older.

Entries will be accepted at the South Dakota Health Care Association Office located at 804 N Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, Oct. 3-7 between the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry Forms are available at www.sdhca.org by following the SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks link or call 1-800-952-3052. The Exhibit Show will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Jerstad Center at the Good Samaritan Society National Campus in Sioux Falls. Free public admission to the Exhibit Show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.