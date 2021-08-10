The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during July 2021:
Christopher Lascala, 39, and Cassandra Grate, 31, both of Yankton, married July 2, 2021.
Jeremy Hejna, 29, and Anna Heusinkveld, 23, both of Yankton, married July 3, 2021.
Anthony Jensen, 32, and Megan Bates, 36, both of Yankton, married July 5, 2021.
Dylan Brunsing, 25, and Keely Anderson, 23, both of Wagner, married July 10, 2021.
Ted Wubben, 49, and Brenda Brandt, 59, both of Yankton, married July 10, 2021.
Cameron Waldner, 23, and Damaris Stahl, 21, both of Tabor, married July 11, 2021.
Guy Conway, 26, and Olivia Good Cane Milk, 26, both of Yankton, married July 16, 2021.
Conner Brown, 20, and Mackenzie Munsell, 19, both of Yankton, married July 17, 2021.
Clarence Cross, 47, of Yankton, and Toshanna Barr, 42, of Sioux Falls, married July 19, 2021.
Thomas Tegeler, 69, and Judith Tegeler, 69, both of Battle Creek, Neb., married July 20, 2021.
Albert Burnham, 61, and Anne Stephenson, 55, both of Skagway, Alaska, married July 23, 2021.
Ross Daniel, 37, and Kayla Hansen, 31, both of Norfolk, Neb., married July 23, 2021.
Joshua Kajer, 26, and Ellie Walker, 23, both of Yankton, married July 24, 2021.
Justin Kittelson, 27, and Shayna Gusso, 25, both of Enderlin, N.D., married July 24, 2021.
Trevor Rueb, 28, and Vanessa Ryken, 25, both of Yankton, married July 24, 2021.
