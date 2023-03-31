A discussion on the job description for Yankton County’s currently vacant ambulance administration post is on the agenda for the Yankton County Commission Tuesday night.
The commission is also scheduled to hear a historic preservation update, appoint planning commission members, hear a presentation from Families Feeding Families and discuss a request for a conditional-use permit from East River Electric, among other agenda items.
