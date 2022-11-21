VERMILLION — Two leaders of the University of South Dakota’s Department of Nursing have garnered a substantial grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas in South Dakota.

USD Nursing Assistant Professor and Associate Chair Anne Kleinhesselink and Chair Anne Pithan are managing the $1,050,000 million grant, which will be disbursed in increments of $350,000 per year for the next three years.

