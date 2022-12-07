World War I and its impacts are immeasurable and yet, a century later, often overlooked.
But this weekend, C-SPAN 2 viewers tuning into the network’s “Lectures in History” program will get a chance to learn a little more about the war and one of the South Dakotans called to serve in it thanks to Mount Marty University (MMU) professor Dr. Rich Lofthus. The episode, titled “From Wentworth to the Western Front” is based on Lofthus’ book “From Wentworth to the Western Front: The World War I Odyssey of Private John Warns.”
Lofthus told the Press & Dakotan that the book — and subsequent lecture — are based on the correspondences of Wentworth native Pvt. John Warns and gives a glimpse into a topic that has faded largely out of mind in the state, along with the country.
“I think the whole war is overlooked,” Lofthus said. “There’s so much emphasis on the Civil War and World War II, and not enough attention gets paid to World War I. When you add in the isolation of South Dakota, that’s another factor. It was difficult for the rest of the world to have any idea what was going on in rural South Dakota. I think what this story does is kind of fill the niche and helps us understand what was going on in South Dakota on the homefront during the war, and of course, the letters also give us insight into what was going on on the Western Front as well.”
In addition to a love of history, Lofthus also has a long-standing interest in C-SPAN.
“I’ve been a fan of C-SPAN since about 1989,” he said. “That’s when they started broadcasting on Sunday nights a show called ‘Booknotes’ where Brian Lamb, who is no longer with C-SPAN, would introduce someone who had published a serious piece of non-fiction. It was an hour long, and I watched those and I’d get ideas on which books to buy, which books to order for the Mount Marty library.”
He also took a liking to C-SPAN 2’s Saturday programming, dubbed “American History TV,” which has featured several well-known historians, including Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.
“I watch that every week to see who’s on,” Lofthus said. “I contacted C-SPAN, found out who was in charge of the ‘Lectures in History’ series and asked if they’d be interested.”
Lofthus said the appearance could be very helpful.
“For me, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “Best-case scenario for me would be if a substantial publisher is keeping track of what’s on the weekend on C-SPAN and if they might see my book and decide they’d like to pick it up and re-publish it. That would give me a chance to market the book on a much broader scale than I’ve been able to.”
He added that it could also be big for MMU, as well.
“It will be on four times that Saturday,” he said. “That’s going to give Mount Marty four hours of national exposure at no cost to the university.”
But one of the biggest benefits, Lofthus said, is bringing needed attention to a moment in history that impacts us to this day.
“If you look at World War I, what you’ll see is it was the event that shaped the modern world that we live in,” he said. “The United States goes into the war a debtor nation and comes out a creditor nation and it set the United States on its role from isolation to global hegemony. (The war) brings down the monarchy in three different places — Austria-Hungary, Germany and Russia. … It laid the groundwork for the Cold War, and a lot of our problems in the Middle East can be traced back to how the Middle East was carved up after World War I by the larger European empires. The roots of the modern world, so to speak, go back to the events of World War I.”
Lofthus’ lectures will air Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST. The program will then be available online at c-span.org.
