Mount Marty University Professor To Discuss His WWI Book On C-SPAN 2

Mount Marty history professor Rich Lofthus will discuss his book on World War I during a program on C-SPAN 2 Saturday.

World War I and its impacts are immeasurable and yet, a century later, often overlooked.

But this weekend, C-SPAN 2 viewers tuning into the network’s “Lectures in History” program will get a chance to learn a little more about the war and one of the South Dakotans called to serve in it thanks to Mount Marty University (MMU) professor Dr. Rich Lofthus. The episode, titled “From Wentworth to the Western Front” is based on Lofthus’ book “From Wentworth to the Western Front: The World War I Odyssey of Private John Warns.”

