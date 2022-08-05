VERMILLION — The Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota is offering free business consulting services for South Dakota non-profit organizations.
Coyote Business Consulting (CBC) is designed to promote business success. Under the guidance of faculty advisors and direction by the non-profit client, USD business student teams work to solve critical problems of their clients. CBC teams work on specific problems that are identified by the client.
Coyote Business Consulting is intended to be mutually beneficial for both the students and the non-profit organization. Consulting services are offered at no charge to organization, and students will have the opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience. CBC projects are offered in both Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters and run approximately 10 weeks.
How to get your agencies involved in the Fall 2022 program:
• Non-profit organizations will need to complete Project Proposal Application outlining the scope of their project by Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Proposals may focus on any business need (Examples — not a complete list: Marketing plans, e-commerce recommendations/solutions, product development cost life cycle analysis, target market analysis, human resource management plans, job descriptions, emergency preparedness plans, supply chain management strategies, financial strategies, survey development). If the link is not working, copy and paste into your browser: https://southdakota.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6K05sJm3SUYHx54?RID=CGC_5Thw4Q0duA0yefr&Q_CHL=email
• A select number of projects will be chosen, and organizations will be notified of their acceptance into the program before Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
• Organizations will be paired with student consulting teams and faculty advisors.
• The projects should take 10 weeks and will be completed by the end of November 2022.
This program will be available to all businesses, but a special emphasis will be placed on non-profit organizations and small businesses.
To learn more about the program or to submit a project proposal form, visit Coyote Business Consulting for more information. Reach out to CBC team at CBCG@usd.edu with any questions you may have.
