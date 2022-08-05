VERMILLION — The Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota is offering free business consulting services for South Dakota non-profit organizations.

Coyote Business Consulting (CBC) is designed to promote business success. Under the guidance of faculty advisors and direction by the non-profit client, USD business student teams work to solve critical problems of their clients. CBC teams work on specific problems that are identified by the client.

