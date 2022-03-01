100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 2, 1922
• Yankton has its proportion of dogs and dog-lovers. An examination of the records in the office of City Auditor Summers reveals that there are 95 licensed canines in the city. There are more dogs of the Airedale variety in Yankton than of anything else.
• The milder weather of yesterday has nearly spoiled the roads of Mission Hill for sleighing, and farmers are compelled to use their cars.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 2, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 2, 1972
• Four Yankton High School cagers will play their final regular season game against the Brookings Bobcats in Brookings tomorrow night. Jay Anderson, Chris King, Bob Lynch and Hal Somer — all important cogs in the drive toward the ESD championship and in the coming sectional tournament — have enjoyed outstanding varsity all-around sports careers.
• The Labor Department said Wednesday that the average hourly pay of farm workers increased from $1.47 in 1968 to $1.79 in 1971.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 2, 1997
• No paper
