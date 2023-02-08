Yankton Medical Clinic Physicians recently presented Pathways Homeless Shelter of Yankton with a large donation of $5,000. The $5,000 check was presented to staff of the shelter with several YMC Physicians in attendance.
Physicians at the presentation include Dr. Scott Weber, Family Medicine; Dr. Scott Kindle, Dermatology; Dr. Sara Pepper, Pediatrics; Dr. Dan Megara, Internal Medicine; Dr. Martha Holstein, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics; and Dr. Susan Fanta, Internal Medicine.
“This was the result of our Physicians being cognizant of the needs of our community,” says Becky McManus, CEO Yankton Medical Clinic. “This time of year, especially this winter, can be extremely hard on resources, programs and supplies of an entity such as Pathways Homeless Shelter. Because of the support of the communities we serve, all YMC Physicians are honored to give back to a local organization that serves the needs of many of our residents.”
For more information on Pathways Homeless Shelter, you can reach them at 605-665-8994. For more information on Yankton Medical Clinic, call 605-665-6933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.