Yankton Medical Clinic Physicians recently presented Pathways Homeless Shelter of Yankton with a large donation of $5,000. The $5,000 check was presented to staff of the shelter with several YMC Physicians in attendance.

Physicians at the presentation include Dr. Scott Weber, Family Medicine; Dr. Scott Kindle, Dermatology; Dr. Sara Pepper, Pediatrics; Dr. Dan Megara, Internal Medicine; Dr. Martha Holstein, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics; and Dr. Susan Fanta, Internal Medicine.

