VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Music Department will host the second annual Music is Alive Festival, a free outdoor concert open to the public, at Prentis Park in Vermillion on Sunday, Oct. 17, beginning at 2 p.m.
“We are excited to share the wonderful efforts of our student musicians both at USD and Vermillion High School with the community,” said David Holdhusen, Ph.D., chair and director of choral activities in the music department. “This event was born last year out of necessity due to COVID-19 and the challenges of music performance for an indoor audience. The overall reception of the community was so great that we felt like we had to continue this event.”
The festival will include nine ensembles from USD and Vermillion High School.
The event is free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to move around the park freely between performances. The concerts will be centered around the stage area on the south side of the park. There will be three different locations in that area where performances will take place.
