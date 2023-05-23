The Yankton Community Library will screen the documentary “My Octopus Teacher” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in the library meeting room.
Filmmaker Craig Foster forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world. Fans of the book, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt will enjoy this similar real-life story.
