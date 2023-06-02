SIOUX FALLS — Enrollment for South Dakota Medicaid expansion officially begins in South Dakota on July 1, but the South Dakota Department of Social Services will begin allowing applications for potential participants on June 1.

AARP South Dakota, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the American Heart Association and the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD) are working together to educate individuals and families who may be eligible for Medicaid coverage under expansion about the application and enrollment process.

