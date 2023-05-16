The Yankton Community Library will present its Summer Reading Program — “All Together Now: Friendship, Unity, and Kindness.” The library will be hosting a variety of events and special programs for all ages throughout the summer.

Registration is underway and can be done at the library or online at cityofyankton.beanstack.org. If you have already created a Beanstack account for a previous program, you can still use that account for this summer — just choose to enroll in the 2023 Summer Reading Program!

