The Yankton Community Library will present its Summer Reading Program — “All Together Now: Friendship, Unity, and Kindness.” The library will be hosting a variety of events and special programs for all ages throughout the summer.
Registration is underway and can be done at the library or online at cityofyankton.beanstack.org. If you have already created a Beanstack account for a previous program, you can still use that account for this summer — just choose to enroll in the 2023 Summer Reading Program!
The children’s summer reading program is for kids aged 3 years-grade 5. Beginning June 1, children can log their reading minutes on Beanstack and earn beads that can be added to their chain. Children can also log attendance at weekly activities to earn small prizes throughout the summer. Larger prize drawings will be held at the end of the summer.
Teens and adults can register and log the books that they read throughout the summer. They can also log the library events they attend for more chances to win. Prize drawings will be held at the end of the summer.
The library has lots of fun and free activities planned for this summer. Stop by for a calendar and registration materials.
