MITCHELL — The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Music at Dakota Wesleyan University will sponsor a tour of eastern South Dakota venues April 13-16. The Highlanders and Wesleyan Bells will visit Yankton, Alcester-Hudson School, Sioux Falls and Madison. All performances are free and open to the public.
On Thursday, April 13, the groups will perform at the Yankton First United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
On Friday, April 14, the group will stop in Vermillion for a tour of the National Music Museum. They will then head to the Alcester-Hudson School where they will deliver a 2 p.m. concert. Their evening performance will be given at Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, April 15, the Wesleyan Bells will conduct a clinic with Memorial Lutheran’s bell choir. After some free time in Sioux Falls, the groups will head to Madison where they will perform at 7 p.m. at Madison United Methodist Church.
Sunday, the groups will attend worship services at Madison United Methodist Church before heading back to Mitchell.
The Highlanders are under the director of Dr. Clinton Desmond, Department Chair and Director of Choral Activities. The Wesleyan Bells, the only collegiate bell choir in South Dakota, are directed by Assistant Professor of Music Erin Desmond.
