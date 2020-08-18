VERMILLION — The Vermillion City Council on Monday approved an emergency city ordinance that requires signs near the entrances of buildings stating that face coverings are expected to be worn in the buildings.
Because of the emergency nature of the ordinance, it went into effect immediately after its approval Monday.
Earlier this month, the council had considered crafting a new ordinance that would have required anyone entering a building open to the public to wear face masks with the hope of slowing the spread of coronavirus in the community.
Research by city staff, however, uncovered an excess of problems if the Vermillion City Council decided to stay on that path. So, city council members compromised.
Last week, during a meeting held Aug. 11, the City Council adopted an emergency resolution, rather than an ordinance, that creates an “expectation” of the use of face masks in Vermillion buildings that are open to the public.
On Aug. 11, it also approved, on its first reading, the emergency ordinance that was approved on its second reading Monday night.
The city’s goal with the passage of the resolution and the ordinance requiring signs near building entrances is to control the spread of coronavirus in the community and hopefully lessen the number of COVID-19 cases in Vermillion as the pandemic continues.
“Essentially, we passed a resolution that encourages face masks as we discussed before,” Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise said, noting that the city had initially explored passing an ordinance making face masks mandatory.
“There’s not any sort of mandatory enforcement attached to it,” she noted.
The emergency ordinance has a 60-day lifespan, and during that time period, it will be placed on the agenda of each city council meeting to give council members an opportunity to allow it to continue or end.
The ordinance originally stated that any “violation of this ordinance is subject to a fine set by resolution in compliance with the general penalty provision in Section 10.99 of the City of Vermillion Municipal Code. Each day a violation of this ordinance is allowed to occur is considered a separate offense.”
The City Council did receive some pushback from three individuals who voiced opposition to the idea of requiring businesses to place signs near their entrances.
Alderman Rich Holland said he agrees with the idea behind the ordinance, but said that idea should be contained in a resolution instead.
“I don’t think we need to fine anybody because there are businesses that are going to say, ‘We are not going to require masks in here,’ and I think it’s up to the public,” he said, noting that individuals can decide not to patronize businesses that don’t require masks.
The council approved the ordinance, with council members Holland and Brian Humphrey voting against it.
Later in the meeting, council members struggled when it came time to set a fine for violation of the ordinance. City Manager John Prescott noted in a memo to the council that the State establishes the parameters for fines and if a fine wasn’t established by city resolution, the court or the state’s attorney would determine the fine amount.
The most common fine cost for City Code violations is $56.50. With court costs of $72.50, a violation of the new ordinance would result in a total cost of $129. That fine would be levied for each day a violation of the ordinance occurs.
Prescott said the ordinance will be enforced by city code enforcement officials and he suggested that when they first visit a building that it’s in violation, they likely will work to educate the building or business owner of the ordinance and present them with a sign and ask them to please display it.
“I suspect that we’ll have very good compliance with this,” he said.
The council decided to approve the original fine as suggested after hearing assurances that code officials would work strongly with business and building owners.
