PIERRE — The U.S Department of Education (DOE) is backing a Waterford.org research study this summer that will test the efficacy of a condensed version of the national nonprofit’s Waterford Upstart program that helps parents and caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten at home.
Waterford.org will randomly assign families of children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2022 to one of three groups:
• Group 1: Children will spend 20 minutes a day, five days a week learning to read using Waterford Upstart. Waterford.org will test the reading proficiency of those students in May and September.
• Group 2: Children will spend 20 minutes a day, five days a week learning math and science using Waterford Upstart. Waterford.org will test the math and science proficiency of those students in May and September.
• Group 3: In May and September, Waterford.org will test the reading, math and science proficiency of children who went through the summer without using Waterford Upstart. However, those students will receive both the reading and math-and-science programs throughout the 2022-23 school year.
Many state legislators are keeping a close eye on the outcome of this trial.
“We weren’t looking for just another program for kids. We need something that works for our children. The Waterford Upstart model comes to us with solid data. Kids who use it will benefit. We’re not wasting their time, and moms and dads can feel good about that,” South Dakota Sen. Al Novstrup said.
Waterford Upstart is an at-home early education solution piloted successfully in South Dakota for two years. Results from the 2020-21 pilot showed students beginning kindergarten with the academic development of children at the end of the kindergarten year.
“We needed some good, solid data to show that preschool does make a difference. Saying that anecdotally is one thing, but now we have real numbers making it clear that our children who went through the Waterford Upstart program were extremely prepared for kindergarten,” said Rob Monson, the executive director for School Administrators of South Dakota. “When you’re talking about rural areas where quality early education isn’t always an option, Waterford Upstart is a powerful delivery system that gets kids learning and interacting with educators and other children.”
At the start of the pandemic, Waterford.org created a condensed version of Waterford Upstart for summer use that would provide an academic boost for children who were removed from their classrooms. Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path includes a laptop computer and internet service if needed. Parents and caregivers will receive regular calls from a Waterford coach facilitating the academic instruction. Families may sign up for push notifications to keep track of what their children are learning and to receive tips for academic engagement away from the computer. All of this comes at no cost to families thanks to the federal grant.
“We just want kiddos learning and showing up at school with confidence from the moment they enter the classroom,” Waterford.org national spokesperson Kim Fischer said.
The nonprofit is looking to register 500 families for the study. They may apply by either going to waterford.org/southdakota or calling 1-888-982-9898.
