PIERRE — South Dakota Housing will be accepting Housing Infrastructure Financing Program (HIFP) applications beginning on Monday, July 24, at noon CDT. Applicants are encouraged to use the application portal on sdhousing.org. Instructions on how to access the portal can be found on the Application Submission page.
To access the application portal, you will need to obtain a username and password. In order to ensure you receive your sign-on information in a timely manner you are encouraged to request them in advance of the opening of the portal on July 24.
