PIERRE — Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling $1,190,770 from the South Dakota Community Foundation’s (SDCF) Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the BIG program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. The announcement marks the completion of the inaugural round of the BIG program in 2022.
“The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million dollars to support problem-solving work in South Dakota each year for six years,” says Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “We’re looking forward to supporting this first round of grant recipients from our BIG program and are looking forward to what we will learn as we move this program into 2023.”
SDCF received 133 applications for this initial round of the BIG program. A review committee comprised of individuals from across South Dakota chose to financially support the following statewide and local projects:
• Dakota Resources: $200,000
Funding will support Dakota Resources B.O.L.D. Framework (Building Organizations for Local Development) work to engage local economic development organization board members in quality organizational capacity-building activities to equip those leaders to create a thriving rural community. Funding will support multiple community coaching training activities in communities across the state.
• South Dakota Afterschool Network: $99,645
Funding will support the development and creation of best practice standards for afterschool programs in South Dakota. The South Dakota Afterschool Network will engage partners to build the core elements of a comprehensive quality system for programs. They will develop best practice standards and a program self-assessment tool aligned with the standards. SD is 1 of only 10 U.S. states without quality out-of-school time standards.
• Early Learner South Dakota: $58,000
Funding will support Early Learner South Dakota’s work to improve the access to and quality of early learning experiences and environments for children in South Dakota. They will use the National League of Cities Action Guide to focus on four specific areas: community leadership to make early childhood a priority, quality services for all children and families, neighborhoods where families can thrive, and policies that support families.
• Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, Inc. (Yankton) - $100,000
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services proposes to develop a pilot Rural Mobile Behavioral Health Crisis Response Follow-up program to provide same day and next day crisis care follow-up for individuals in Union County. They plan to hire outreach staff, develop crisis care follow up, create materials, develop a survey, training for health crisis, track referrals and plans for outreach to an additional four counties for this pilot project.
A total of $1.2 million dollars will be available for the SDCF to award in 2023. In 2023, SDCF will open two separate rounds for the BIG program in March and August. Interested organizations can visit SDCommunityFoundation.org/BIG to review the grant guidelines, deadlines and application instructions. In order to qualify, a nonprofit must be IRS Publication 78 verified or have a fiscal sponsor. Any questions regarding the program can be directed to Ginger Niemann by phone at 800.888.1842 or by email gniemann@sdcommunityfoundation.org.
