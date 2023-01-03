PIERRE — Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling $1,190,770 from the South Dakota Community Foundation’s (SDCF) Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the BIG program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. The announcement marks the completion of the inaugural round of the BIG program in 2022.

“The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million dollars to support problem-solving work in South Dakota each year for six years,” says Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “We’re looking forward to supporting this first round of grant recipients from our BIG program and are looking forward to what we will learn as we move this program into 2023.”

