James Dean Acoustic will serenade shoppers at “Market at the Meridian this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the intersection of Second St. and Douglas Ave in Yankton. The market runs from 9 a.m. -noon.
Next week, Jarred Finck will provide music along with his brother Joshua. Steve and Tracie Huff will barbecue for a free-will donation and a silent auction with produce, meat, baked goods and crafts donated by the vendors will be held. All proceeds will go to the family of Joshua Finck, who lost Celesta Rose — his wife and mother of five children — in January.
