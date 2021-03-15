100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 16, 1921
• Bones from the skeleton of what is believed to have been a child of 8 or 9 years are the latest find in the excavations at the site of the Meridian Highway bridge. Identification of them as human remains was made by Dr. James Roane, city health officer.
• Another sign of spring today is the appearance of window screens. Tom Frick is the offender, putting the screens in position on the Farmers & Merchants State Bank building to beat the fly to it.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 16, 1946
• Blueprints for a canopied grandstand such as baseball lovers in the Yankton vicinity have dreamed of for many seasons are in the hands of Mayor Carl Wallbaum here, who said today that local ball fans and others interested in the development of Yankton’s ball park will soon begin a concerted drive for funds with which to improve seating facilities at Riverside.
• A figure which has been familiar in Yankton since the year 1904 when he established a law office here passed from the local scene last evening when Harry Kunkle, early-day Yankton lawyer, passed away at Sacred Heart hospital. Mr. Kunkle, past 80 years old, had been admitted to Sacred Heart hospital ten days ago for rest.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 16, 1971
• Teacher salary negotiations completed, the Yankton Board of Education acted in special session Monday to adopt a schedule for 1971-72 which provides for a cost-of-living increase of approximately 6.6 percent, and Supt. Maurice Haugland was authorized to issue 162 teacher contracts on that basis for the coming school year.
• Freeman will host the 1971 South Dakota amateur state baseball tourney again this summer. The 16 team, 15 game tournament is the states’ largest annual team tourney and is a single elimination event.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 16, 1996
• Springfield Mayor Marvin Schamber plans to retire after 26 years of service and will not seek re-election. Schamber, who was elected in 1970, led the city when the University of South Dakota-Springfield became a state prison 10 years ago.
• As participants in the federal Green Thumb program, Fern Marvin and Gerald Kelly have come out of retirement to lend their mature skills to the University of South Dakota. And with others throughout the nation, Marvin and Kelly are being recognized by their supervising offices during National Employ the Older Worker Week, March 10-16.
