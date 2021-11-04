South Dakota reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). The state has posted 25 new deaths during the first four days of November, compared to 93 recorded throughout October.
None of the new deaths posted Thursday were in the Yankton area.
The DOH also reported two new deaths in long-term care facilities.
The state recorded 441 new COVID infections Thursday and saw its number of active cases rise for the fifth straight day, climbing to 5,782 (+120).
On the other hand, active hospitalizations dropped to 173 (-14), the lowest level since Aug. 30. There were 38 new hospitalizations posted.
Yankton County recorded 15 new infections and two new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 161, the highest number since Jan. 16. The county also reported two new hospitalizations for the second straight day and the fourth day in a row at least one new hospitalization has been posted.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties Thursday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +3; and Union County, +5.
In the DOH’s weekly update of COVID cases for the state’s educational institutions:
• Grade K-12 schools: The DOH reported 241 new cases last week (Oct. 24-30), up slightly from 238 the week before. For the fall semester beginning Aug. 8, there have been 3,543 cases reported (2,867 students; 676 staff), with 2,082 recoveries;
• Colleges, universities and technical schools: There were 19 new cases reported last week, down from 26 the previous week. So far this semester, there have been 445 cases reported (328 students, 117 staff), with 403 recoveries.
