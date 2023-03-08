Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Area

The entire state of South Dakota and the northern edge of Nebraska are under winter weather advisories as a storm system drifts across the Upper Plains Thursday.
For Yankton County, a winter weather advisory has been posted from 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Thursday night. From 2-5 inches of snow are possible with the system, which could create slippery road conditions at times. However, the wind is not expected to be a big factor with this weather event.
