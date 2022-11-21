Update: Nursing Home To Close In Elk Point

ELK POINT — An Elk Point nursing home will cease operations early next year, the latest of 15 long-term care closures in South Dakota during the last five years.
Prairie Estates Care Center announced Monday it will close its doors Jan. 14, 2023.
“Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,” the facility posted on its website.
Prairie Estates posted the announcement as its formal notice that it will close.
“I can confirm our office also received notice of the intent to close Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point,” said spokesman Brett Hoffman with the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA).
“The DOH has it listed as a 37-bed facility, though I could not say how many beds are currently occupied,” he added.
The Prairie Estates closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a SDHCA news release issued Monday
Elk Point, located in extreme southeast South Dakota, serves as the Union County seat with a population of about 2,100 residents. The care center is located at 600 South Franklin Street.
Prairie Estates is part of Lantis Enterprises, a family- owned and operated business based in Spearfish. The company operates 21 long-term care centers, six Alzheimer’s units, 14 personal care/assisted living centers and five home health agencies.
With the addition of the Elk Point closure, more than 12% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years. Other recent closures include centers in Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
The Elk Point announcement comes just three months after Avantara’s closing of the Armour nursing facility, which contained 40-45 beds.
“Unfortunately, nursing home closures are a story we have seen all too often. Between longstanding Medicaid underfunding, the ongoing staffing crisis, and costs from COVID, nursing homes are facing unprecedented pressures,” said Mark B. Deak, the SDHCA executive director.
“When closures occur, South Dakota communities lose access to a vitally important service for the elderly and disabled.”
In its news release, SDHCA outlined a number of the factors creating critical issues for facilities and forcing the closure of more than a dozen in the state in recent years.
South Dakota’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are below those of all its neighboring states. A recent report indicated the statewide costs of unreimbursed care totaled $62.5 million.
A significant majority (55%) of the total resident population in nursing homes relies on Medicaid to pay for their care. In addition to the closures, this disparity fuels staffing challenges, including difficulty hiring caregivers and high turnover among nursing home staff.
While emergency support funds from federal and state sources have helped nursing homes keep their doors open through the worst of the pandemic, many long-term care providers continue to face a fiscal crisis.
Elk Point represents the latest closure in southeast South Dakota, forcing the relocation of residents and the loss of jobs. The nursing facilities are often among the major employers in small communities, delivering a blow to the local and regional economy.
A health care facility’s closure can also create additional stress for other facilities — many of them understaffed — who are asked to take the residents seeking a new home.
In some cases, disasters create additional problems for long-term care and rehab facilities.
Last May, a Salem nursing home sustained severe damages from a derecho. Five months later, the management company announced it was closing the facility permanently.
Earlier this month, the Wagner Good Samaritan Society (GSC) facility sustained damage from a fire. In the immediate aftermath, the 40 residents were temporarily housed at the Wagner Armory and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera.
The residents have since been relocated to nearby GSC facilities, according to a Sanford/GSC spokeswoman.
Work continues on re-opening the Wagner facility.
The South Dakota Legislature could take up the long-term care issue when it convenes in January. The closure of facilities can mean residents are relocated long distances from loved ones, or the residents may encounter difficulty finding another facility to accept them.
Improving ongoing Medicaid reimbursement is the most important step that can be taken to stop the closure crisis, Deak noted.
“Our aging parents, grandparents and other loved ones expect and deserve access to nursing care near their family and friends,” he said.
“Lawmakers must take action if we hope to prevent even more closures in the months and years to come.”
