PIERRE — Child and Adult Nutrition Services in the South Dakota Department of Education has announced the free and reduced-price policy for free milk or free and reduced-price meals.

The policy applies to children unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program, and/or the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The administrative office of each school or agency that participates in any of these federal programs have a copy of the policy available for review.

