Cases Disposed:
April 1-7, 2023
Hilary Dean Hanisch, 3601 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Missy Georgette Cloud, 1503 Capitol St., Yankton; Driving under influence -1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Christopher J. Hysell, 315 Pearl Street, Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Fransuat Julinho Molina Santillian, 1307 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Alice Lunardelli, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane highway in rural areas; $117.50.
Paula J. Hagen, Hartington, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Andrew J. Welch, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Angelina Thaila Phothisarn, South Sioux City, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lonnie William Kabella, 105 Nome St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jaime Javier Gonzalez, Humble, Texas; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alisa Rose Ruzicka, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Corey Conley, Gayville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Adam Ray Uken, Tabor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 (suspended); Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with credit for 28 days; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Randy Rasmussen, 43498 Kaiser Road, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jerry L. Hoge, Omaha, Neb.; Municipal speeding, $91.50.
Rickie D. Moon, 515 6th Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Loys Casavant, 3600 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Adam Aune, Homeless, Yankton; No drivers license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $851.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 90 days with 75 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Jasmin Marie Samuels, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Jenny Bodan, 813 Birch Rd., Apt. 3, Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Luis Medina Quesada, 2920 Masters Ave., Yankton; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Brianna Marie Boucher, 1215 Cedar Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Nicholas John Westergaard, 900 W 12th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Lance Patrick Wilson, Sioux Falls; Municipal speeding; $151.
Eric Chadwick Taylor, 805 W 11th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dalton James Crisman, 804 Pine Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jerry Lee Anderson, 822 W 5th St.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Elizabeth Payton Struve, Moville, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Shaina Nicole Wilson, 802 E 13th St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Joshua Torres, 406 Cedar Street, Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ryan Philip Hunter, 1301 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Esteban Falcon Torres, 1228 Pasque Cr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
April Jo Pretendseagle, 412 E 4th Street, Pathways, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 64 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 1303 East Side Drive, Yankton; Eluding; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Emma M. Folkers, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cristian Tyler Slate, 3309 Grand Duke St, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Darwin Henry Koerner, 1908 Cedar, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kurt Duane Schemmel, Lake Andes; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Irineo Gutierrez, 805 E 15th St., Apt. 206, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended 30 days.
Ryan Alan Weverstad, 202 W 23rd St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Miguel Angel Gileta-Cardenas, South Sioux City, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Firearm with value of less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Colby Dean Couse, 516 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Risa Charisse Sanborn, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Josephine Denise Brown, Vermillion; No drivers license; $132.50.
John Michael Brown, 2809 N Francis St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 2210 Green St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Mathew Jacob Christ, 613 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Joshua Torres, 406 Cedar Street, Yankton; Dom abuse – violation of conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse- violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Ariel Diaz Rodriguez, 102 Juniper Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1240; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Steven Lemaster, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Lathan Howard Detlefsen, Laurel, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $233.50.
Justin Duane Kaskie, Freeman; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Rebecca Lynn Servillo, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 4, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cheyenne Sly Rouse, 1311 Whiting Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $102.46; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Noah Jacob Schmoll, 2211 Western Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Mark Joseph Holzbauer, 2308 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Casey Marie Meyer, Bridgewater; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Sophie Rose Montagne, 2200 Douglas, Apt. 11D, Yankton; Failure to stop; $126.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.