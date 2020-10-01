Dan Ahlers sees a long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic ahead, as well as a number of pitfalls in the politicization of the open Supreme Court seat.
Ahlers, a businessman and former legislator from Dell Rapids, is the Democratic candidate for Senate vying for Sen. Mike Rounds’ seat in the United States Senate.
On Thursday, the Press & Dakotan spoke with Ahlers about some of the biggest issues in Washington as the 2020 campaign season enters its final full month.
COVID-19
The 2020 election is being conducted with the COVID-19 pandemic being front and center in the minds of Americans.
Ahlers said there’s a pressing need for the federal government to reevaluate the health-care needs of states during the continuing pandemic.
“South Dakota’s struggling right now,” he said. “Their long-term care facilities — the nursing homes — need more aid. We’re at risk of losing some of those facilities in our rural areas. Can you imagine having 80 people displaced just out of one facility and trying to find a place for them to go in the middle of COVID? There’s a lot of work that we need to be doing there and making sure that hospitals have everything that they need. The aid that was given to the state, we can use it for law enforcement but we can’t use it for our rural ambulances and fire departments. There are a lot of things we can do and make better.”
With promising vaccine candidates nearing the end of the testing phase in the latter half of 2020, the focus will be starting to shift towards recovery from the pandemic when the new Congress is sworn in next January.
Ahlers said it’s going to likely be a long process.
“If you are listening to economists, this is going to be a slow recovery again that’s going to take place over several months,” he said. “Unemployment this time next year could still be at 7%. There are a lot of factors for that and Congress has to be aware of those things and be ready to meet those challenges.”
He added that it will be high time to begin formulating a plan to make sure the country is better prepared for another COVID-19 situation.
“The lack of planning and the lack of preparedness has really shown in this entire process,” he said. “Going forward, I hope that we are working on a long-term strategy to understand and be better prepared for these situations in the future. We were warned about this for years, and for the past couple of decades, they’ve been talking about the possibility of this type of an event. It showed the weaknesses in our economy and our health-care system.”
Supreme Court
As with the 2016 election, an open Supreme Court seat is a major part of the conversation.
However, while the 2016 election saw a GOP-led effort to “let the people decide” who would fill that seat, the Republican Senate this time is looking to have a nominee quickly named and approved as the election approaches.
Ahlers said he’s been concerned about the politicization of the Supreme Court.
“You are getting appointments now that are directed towards a particular political goal and an agenda,” he said. “That’s not what the role of the Supreme Court is. Whether or not the people they ultimately put there will ultimately follow that agenda is up to them, but the fact that it has become so political is dangerous to the balance of our three branches of government.”
He added that he’s not in favor of some of the revenge tactics that have been floated.
“With the call by some Democrats out there that, if they win, they’re going to expand the court. I’m completely opposed to that,” he said. “We should not be messing with a constitutional institution. Once again, that’s politicizing the Supreme Court, which is not what should be happening and not what the role of the court is.”
Last week, President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the bench, and Ahlers said he’s keeping an open mind.
“I know a little bit about her and I’ve read a little bit about her,” he said. “If she is confirmed, I will accept it. I am concerned she is part of a political agenda, and that worries me. I have seen signs, as a judge, though that she has been objective in some of her court decisions, so I try to keep an open mind on it.”
